Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jeremy Beattie, 44-years, the father of four young children, Dominic Beattie, Laveena Beattie, Jonathan Beattie, and Alora Beattie.

Jeremy Beattie is bound by a Family Court Order, in which he is not to have further contact with his children.

“We do not believe there’s an immediate risk to the children; however, Mr. Beattie is now bound by a Family Law Act Protection Order, which has ordered him to return the children to their mother,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

Jeremy Beattie and his children may be driving in a purple 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, with BC licence plate SM045K. Jeremy Beattie typically lives away from large centres in an “off-grid” lifestyle, and possesses firearms.

Description of Jeremy Beattie:

Caucasian, male

44-years old

Height: 175 cm/5’9”

Weight: 84kgs/186 lbs

Brown hair

Grey eyes

Photographs of Jeremy Beattie and his children are being provided in the hope someone may see them.

Missing child, Alora Beattie

Missing child, Laveena Beattie

Missing child, Jonathon Beattie

Missing child, Dominic Beattie