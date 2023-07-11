Effective Friday, Jan. 17, ATMs located at the Penticton Community Centre and McLaren Arena will be removed. This decision was made by the ATM provider due to low usage.

As McLaren Arena operates as a cash-only facility, please be prepared with cash upon arrival, or pre-purchase your public skating admission ticket and 10-time passes at the Community Centre.

Nearest ATM locations:

· Community Centre: ATMs are located at the Casino, South Okanagan Events Centre, and Chevron Gas Station.

· McLaren Arena: ATMs are available at the Canco Gas Station and IGA Grocery Store on Government Street.