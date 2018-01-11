Utility customers and businesses will see delays in the delivery of utility bills, business licence renewal notices and cheque payments for goods and services during the Canada Post disruption.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) began a national strike on Friday, Nov. 15. No mail will be processed or delivered during the strike. Once operations resume, Canada Post will process and deliver mail on a first-in, first-out basis.

To avoid late payments during the postal disruption, utility customers and businesses can view and pay their bills online with their Property Account. This free, convenient online platform allows users to:

Add and manage utility, property tax, and business licence accounts

View and print current and past bills and business licences

Pay property taxes, utility bills, and business licence renewals online

Go paperless by switching to electronic billing (eBilling)

We encourage all utility customers, businesses, and property owners to create a Property Account and receive their bills and notices electronically. Those who have an account but receive bills and notices by mail can switch to paperless eBilling immediately.

The City of Kelowna is waiving the interest on late utility payments between November 15 and December 15 inclusive. Monthly interest charges of 1.5 per cent will resume on late payments following this period.

Payments can be made through your Property Account, through online or telephone banking, or in person at City Hall or your bank. City Hall also has a convenient drop box available near the Water Street entrance.

For more information, visit billing.kelowna.ca.

Suppliers who receive payments by cheque can arrange pick up at City Hall or change their method of receiving payment to electronic funds transfer. Please contact financeap@kelowna.ca for more information.