As B.C. families prepare for the start of the school year, we’re sharing important tips for drivers, parents and caregivers to make sure children get a safe start to the year.

Every year in B.C., 359 children are injured in crashes while walking or riding their bike.*

When school returns, ICBC will be joining Speed Watch volunteers and police at schools throughout the province to closely monitor drivers' speeds and remind them that school zones speed limits are back in effect.

ICBC is committed to making roads safer near schools. We’ve invested $1,750,000 in 134 projects focused on school safety in the last 5 years (2019 to 2023). Last year alone, we completed 29 projects totalling $526,000. Upgrades included adding pedestrian signals to crosswalks, rapid rectangular flashing beacons, raised medians, pedestrian refuge islands, speed reader boards and speed humps.

ICBC also provides free learning resources to educators to teach children and youth road safety skills and awareness specific to their grade level.

Tips for drivers:

Every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

If a vehicle stops in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Avoid distractions by leaving your phone alone while driving and watch for children walking, cycling or riding a scooter. Distracted and inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes with pedestrians and cyclists.

Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure there are no small children hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when backing up.

You can help pedestrians see you better by making sure that your headlights, brake and turn indicator lights are clear, visible and in good working condition at all times.

In residential areas, look for signs of kids playing such as a nearby ball or hockey net. Slow down and watch for children as they could run into the street at any moment.

Tips for parents and caregivers:

If you drop off your child in a school zone, they should exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk. Don’t stop in a no parking or no stopping area or block a crosswalk as this can prevent drivers from seeing children as they’re walking and put their safety at risk.

Teach your child the basics of crossing the street: Stop at the curb or edge of the road. Look left and right for oncoming vehicles, then look left over your shoulder for vehicles that might be turning. Make sure all vehicles have stopped before entering the road. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing, even if the walk signal is on. When the intersection is clear, start crossing and keep looking for approaching vehicles.

Teach your child to walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk away from the road, so they’re further away from traffic. If there isn’t a sidewalk, they can walk facing oncoming traffic, so they can see approaching vehicles and make eye contact with drivers.

Set a good example for children by crossing at intersections with a pedestrian crossing light or marked crosswalk, where possible. Avoid shortcuts through parking lots or around parked cars where it's harder for drivers to see small children.

Teach your child to stay focused on their surroundings while walking, cycling or riding a scooter and to listen for traffic and scan for approaching vehicles.

If your child will be outside at night or in poor weather, make sure they’re wearing bright clothes and reflective gear.

Discourage play near or on railways. Only cross railway tracks at designated signals or signs and watch your step.

Statistics*

In B.C., three children are killed and 359 are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year. In school and playground zones, 51 children are injured in crashes every year.

In the Lower Mainland, two children walking or cycling are killed and 267 are injured in crashes every year. In school and playground zones, 35 children are injured in crashes every year.

On Vancouver Island, two children walking or cycling are killed and 47 are injured in crashes every year. In school and playground zones, seven children are injured in crashes every year.

In the Southern Interior, two children walking or cycling are killed and 33 children are injured in crashes every year. In school and playground zones, six children are injured every year.

In northern B.C., 12 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year. In school and playground zones, three children are injured in crashes every year.

Major cities:

In Vancouver, 56 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year. In school and playground zones, two children are injured in crashes every year.

In Victoria, six children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year.

In Kamloops, four children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year.

In Kelowna, 11 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year.

In Prince George, four children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year.

*Notes about the data:

Children defined as age five to 18. Pedestrian includes a person in or on a wheeled recreational device or wheeled toy. This includes rollerblades, a skateboard, scooter, unicycle or similar wheeled device.

Crash and injury data are five year averages based on 2018 to 2022 data reported by ICBC. Regional totals may not add up to the provincial total due to rounding. Fatal averages and school/playground zone injury averages are based on 2017 to 2021 police-reported data.