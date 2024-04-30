Kelowna has received a Field of Dreams grant of $72,500 from the Jays Care Foundation , with an equal contribution from the City in partnership with Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA), to provide baseball field upgrades to Edith Gay Park.

Upgrades are expected to begin in May 2024 and be completed by April 2025.

“Demand for our sports fields and ball diamonds continues to rise as our population grows and we are excited to provide upgrades like this that help make our facilities better and more accessible while supporting our local sport organizations,” said Doug Nicholas, the City’s Sport & Event Services Manager. “We are so grateful for the support of both Jays Care Foundation and COMBA and we’re looking forward to getting these upgrades started in the coming days.”



Field #1 will receive a fence extension, backstop padding, dugout extension, accessibility improvements, bleachers, and infield upgrades. Improvements will continue to build a sense of provide and belonging while advancing overall safety and accessibility of the space.



“We are very excited about having this work finalized and seeing the kids hit the upgraded field,” said Daryle Assman, First Vice President at COMBA. “Edith Gay fields have such a rich baseball history, and this is going to be a massive improvement for our field and the safety of our players and spectators, allowing another new chapter of baseball for the next generation using these facilities.”



Learn more about Jays Care Foundation at mlb.ca.

