This week has been marked by several fatal motor vehicle incidents on highways throughout British Columbia.

Between Friday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 10, 2024, there were 19 accidental motor-vehicle-related deaths reported to the BC Coroners Service (BCCS). Twelve of those deaths occurred during three incidents reported in the Interior Health Authority.

Collisions reported to the Coroners Service include single-vehicle incidents, as well as multi-vehicle crashes. In the wake of these incidents, BCCS is urging residents and visitors to take extra care while planning road trips.

"We extend our condolences to all affected by these tragedies. We know there are far-reaching impacts, as family and friends across the province, and beyond, mourn the loss of their loved ones," said John McNamee, acting chief coroner. "While so many of us look forward to summer trips, unfortunately, statistics show the risk of deadly motor-vehicle crashes is much greater in July, August and September."

According to the latest available data from the Coroners Service, there were 331 motor-vehicle incident (MVI) deaths in B.C in 2023. Of those deaths, 45 occurred in July, 32 in August and 33 in September. Between 2013 and 2023, more than one-third of MVI deaths were reported to have happened on roadways in the Interior Health region and a quarter in the Fraser Health region.

There are ways to reduce the risk of a collision, and the BC Coroners Service is encouraging drivers to plan ahead. Tips for a safer trip include:

* knowing your route and allowing time for possible delays because of increased traffic volume or construction;

* wearing seatbelts, obeying posted speed limits and driving to road conditions; and

* avoiding distracted driving and focusing on the road ahead.

Also, don't drink alcohol or consume drugs or other substances that could alter decision-making and/or reaction time. BCCS statistics from 2013-2021 indicate that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 33% of MVI deaths. Alcohol and drug-related data is not yet available for more recent years.

The coroners' investigations into the deaths of those involved in collisions this week are ongoing and no further details may be shared until they have been completed.

Learn More:

Motor Vehicle Incident Deaths Statistical Report 2013-2023: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/bccs_mvi_web_report_2013-2023_final_july_12_2024.pdf

RoadSafetyBC BC Road Safety Strategy: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/roadsafetybc/strategy

ICBC Road Safety Education: https://www.icbc.com/road-safety