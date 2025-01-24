BC Highway Patrol highly recommends that drivers use their vehicle doors as intended. But when a BC Highway Patrol officer had his door knocked out of service, he drew inspiration from 1980’s television to solve the problem.

On January 16, 2025, at 2:45 p.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer was doing enforcement when his police vehicle was hit by a car driving in reverse at the corner of 30 Street NE and 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm. Luckily was no one was hurt and the Novice driver in the civilian vehicle stayed at scene and was cooperative. But the police vehicle’s door was badly damaged and would not open and there was too much police gear to easily get out through the passenger side.

Channeling his inner Bo and Luke Duke, the officer was able to use the driver’s side window to get in and out of the police vehicle and get it back to the office for repairs.

The collision is being investigated by a police supervisor who was not involved in the incident. If the Novice driver receives a Motor Vehicle Act ticket, he will also receive an explanation of how to fight the system like a modern-day Robin Hood if he cares to dispute the charge.

The BC Highway Patrol officer is still working, and he will keep his eyes open for an orange 1969 Dodge Charger with suspects yelling yee haw just south of the Hazzard County line.