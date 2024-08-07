BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) is seeking the public’s assistance while they investigate a fatal collision that occurred on July 31, 2024 at approximately 8:00 am on Highway 97 north of Road 21 in Oliver, BC.

A white 1992 Ford Explorer was travelling north on Hwy 97 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The occupant of the southbound vehicle did not survive.

BCHP would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, observed the Ford Explorer’s driving behaviour before the collision or has dash-cam or other video of the events leading to the collision.

BCHP is asking any witnesses or those with video to please contact the BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and refer to file 2024-2847.