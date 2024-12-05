BC Hydro has opened its first electric vehicle fast charging hub in Lake Country – the largest hub in its network – providing space for up to 22 EVs to charge at the same time and debuting its first 350-kilowatt charger.

"This new electric vehicle charge hub in Lake Country will support EV adoption in the Okanagan as we continue our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions.

The Lake Country location was built in collaboration with the District of Lake Country and was selected to support growing EV adoption in the Okanagan travel corridor. Located at the corner of Pelmewash Parkway and Oyama Road in Lake Country, this hub features one 350-kilowatt charger which can provide up to 100-kilometres of driving to an electric vehicle in about five minutes. The charger also offers power sharing so two vehicles can charge together on the same unit and receive up to 175-kilowatts each.

"We are leading the charge," said Blair Ireland, Mayor of the District of Lake Country. "We are excited that BC Hydro chose Lake Country to install the latest in EV charging technology and we understand there is a lot of interest in this new state-of-the-art EV charging site."

The site also has eight 180-kilowatt dual port chargers and four Level 2 chargers. Some of the units are also equipped with NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors to support charging a variety of different electric vehicle models. This hub can also accommodate large trucks and trailers because of its pull-through design.

"British Columbians are embracing electric vehicles faster than any other jurisdiction in Canada and that's why we are continuing to make investments for growth within our current system and building out our fast charging network across B.C.," said Chris O'Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. "This charge site in Lake Country currently has the highest-powered charger in our network and will allow for a greater turnover of customers so they can spend less time waiting for their vehicle to charge up."

As BC Hydro continues to build its fast charging network, it plans to focus on building more hub sites with multiple chargers along highway corridors to provide a faster and more convenient experience for its customers. Future charge hubs are planned for Prince George, Delta and Colwood.

The adoption of electric vehicles across British Columbia has increased significantly. There are now more than 170,000 EVs on the road in B.C., and BC Hydro predicts there will be between 700,000 and 900,000 EVs within the next 10 years.

BC Hydro's provincewide fast charging network currently includes 394 charging ports at 130 sites in communities throughout B.C. BC Hydro is looking to double the number of charging ports in its network to 800 over the next 18 months. The chargers are funded in a partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.