The toxic drug crisis is having a tragic impact on people and families in communities across the province. There are very few people in B.C. who don’t know someone impacted by this crisis.

We must expand access to mental health and addiction treatment across the province. But Kevin Falcon’s record shows he has always favoured cuts to health care that result in less treatment and less help for people:

● As Health Minister, he made $360 million in cuts to health authorities, closing treatment beds and clinics across the province.

● His BC Liberal government cut youth treatment beds just as the toxic drug crisis was growing.

● They closed down Riverview without ensuring care in community, pushing people out on the street without proper mental health support.

● As Deregulation Minister, Falcon ripped up regulations for recovery homes, making many unsafe for people seeking treatment.

The BC NDP is taking action to expand the Red Fish model of treatment to more of the province, and to bring in new tools to treat people with extremely severe mental health and addictions issues, and brain injuries - who aren’t able to make decisions for themselves.

People need more quality treatment closer to home. Families in B.C. couldn’t afford Falcon’s cuts to addiction treatment then, and we can’t afford them now.

Minister Jennifer Whiteside:

“The toxic drug crisis is taking too many lives. We all agree more treatment services are needed - but Falcon’s cuts to addictions care are part of what led to this crisis, and they would make things worse again. We are taking action to save lives and connect people to care - including expanding the Red Fish Healing Centre model of treatment. That’s the work that this government is doing now, and will continue until we end this crisis.”