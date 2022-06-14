BC NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says funding will help to better support people who need to evacuate from their homes during emergencies in Vernon and the North Okanagan Regional District.

"Fire season is right around the corner, and having local emergency services ready to respond is essential in helping keep our friends, family, and neighbours safe," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. "Funding for more equipment and training for people in Vernon and the RDNO will help keep us as prepared as possible to face whatever emergency may come our way."

The City of Vernon will receive $40,000 for ESS equipment and training and the North Okanagan Regional District will receive $24,600 for training and reception centre equipment.

The BC New Democrat government is providing over $5 million for 113 local projects. The funding will help communities expand their capacity to provide emergency support services through volunteer recruitment and retention, volunteer training, and the purchase of equipment.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is a suite of funding programs designed to help local governments and First Nations better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate. These programs include public notification and evacuation-route planning, emergency operations centre equipment and training, volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training, and Indigenous cultural safety and humility training.

Since its establishment in 2017, the province has committed $369 million into CEPF. To date, approximately $315 million has been provided for approximately 2,400 projects across all CEPF streams. This fund is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities.

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025EMCR0010-000312