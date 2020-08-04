The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident near Midway where a police officer has been injured.

On November 26, 2024 around 10:30 a.m. Kelowna RCMP identified a suspicious F-350 truck and began to monitor it. Coordinates were conveyed to neighbouring detachments and Air Services supported with air surveillance as it traveled along Highway 33 towards Carmi.

The suspicious truck traveled through multiple jurisdictions and eventually began driving up a forest service road towards the Midway area. Just before 1:30 p.m. resources including plainclothes members from Penticton and the Kelowna General Investigation Unit, as well as SED Police Dog Services attempted to the pull over the vehicle and arrest those inside.

During the arrest a total of two individuals were taken into custody, with one suspect receiving a non-serious dog bite. However, a police officer was also injured, with a suspected gun shot wound. They were transported to hospital and have since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information at this time has led the RCMP to believe that the gun shot wound to the RCMP member was due to police officer fire. Therefore, this matter will also be the subject of a workplace incident investigation.

Kelowna General Investigation Section will be leading the concurrent investigation related to the initial suspicious vehicle investigation.

The IIO BC is currently reviewing the matter and therefore no further information will be released by police at this time.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.