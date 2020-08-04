RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident which resulted in one person being taken to hospital after an officer involved shooting.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on March 15, 2025, Penticton RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an alleged suspect after reports of an individual believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Green Mountain Road and Sumac Court. The man then ran from the vehicle, which was followed by an interaction with police. During the interaction, an officer discharged their firearm.

The man was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions in an effort to determine if they are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.