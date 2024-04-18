On April 15, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle passed an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna. The officer activated their emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to their driving behavior, but the motorcycle reportedly did not stop. Shortly after, the motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed on the off-ramp from Highway 97 to University Way. Emergency Health Services were contacted and the male operator was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police. Kelowna RCMP are conducting a concurrent investigation into the man’s driving behavior. Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC.