The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Penticton where one man suffered injuries.

On August 12, shortly at 5 a.m., Penticton RCMP received a 911 call stating that a person was being stabbed on the beach at Skaha Lake. The complainant then indicated that the armed suspect was coming towards him before the call was dropped.

Officers went to the location where the caller indicted the alleged assault took place but did not locate a victim. While on scene the complainant called again and indicated that the suspect was now by the washrooms.

Officer went to the washrooms and found a man with his face covered. The man refused to comply with police directions and a less lethal use of force 40 mm ballistic round was deployed which struck the man. The individual was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was apprehended and taken to hospital for medical assessment and is being treated for a possible serious injury. Police have now been able to determine that the man taken into custody was the same person that had made the 911 calls and there was no victim from the original call.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.