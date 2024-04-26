April 30 is Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet-Day and to celebrate, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, May 5 at all its locations, proudly sponsored by our friends at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. BC SPCA animal centres will also be hosting open houses on Saturday, April 27.

“The open houses are an opportunity for the public to learn more about what the BC SPCA does and see all of the ways we care for animals in our community,” says Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director, community animal centres. “It also gives us a chance to shine a light on some of the amazing animals in our centres who have been patiently waiting for their forever home,” says McBride.

Like Soro, a two-year-old shepherd mix, who is available for adoption at the BC SPCA’s South Peace animal centre. “Soro came to us with horrible wounds to his chest, chin and underarms in July of last year,” she says. “It isn’t a surprise that he was initially distrustful of people, given his injuries, but after many surgeries, and countless wound dressings, his true personality has begun to shine. He is a big dog with a big heart who deserves a loving home.”

Some of the cats currently available for adoption are ones that were surrendered from a property in Houston, B.C. “Obviously, taking in that number of cats at one time, has meant that space for other animals who need the BC SPCA’s care is in short supply right now,” says McBride. “Many of these cats are not as outgoing as some of the others available for adoption who have experienced what being in a home and giving and receiving affection looks like, so they can be overlooked by potential families. We want to remind people that with some time, these lovely cats will make the best addition to a family.”

Like Athena, a one-year-old cat looking for a serene, quiet place to call home, who is available for adoption at the Kelowna animal centre. “She was under socialized when she first came into the centre but has always been very gentle and patient with staff,” says McBride. “She has really come out of her shell in the short time she has been with us. Athena adores having her chin and forehead brushed and lounging in her cat tree.”

To find your new best friend today, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt and view the animals available for adoption. Check your local SPCA for open house activities in your community.