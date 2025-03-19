Kelowna elementary school teacher Carole Gordon has been elected to serve as the next President of the BC Teachers’ Federation.

Gordon comes into the position with extensive experience behind her, as she previously served three years as BCTF Second Vice-President and three more years as First Vice-President. As well, she brings longtime community volunteerism and the experience of having run against Christy Clark for Westside-Kelowna MLA in 2013.

“It’s a tremendous honour to serve and represent the teachers of BC,” Gordon said. “I believe this work has to be done with empathy, curiosity, and humility because no one does this job alone. I’ll be centering teachers and bringing everybody’s stories with me, walking the halls with 50,000 teachers—that’s really important to me.” A more detailed biography of Gordon can be found on the BCTF website.

Gordon takes the helm at the end of June 2025, when current President Clint Johnston completes his three-year term and takes up his new role in Ottawa as the elected President of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation. “I’m so happy to pass this role onto my friend and colleague, Carole,” Johnston said. “Her deep experience in the classroom, her intelligence and empathy, and her strong leadership skills all mean the Federation will be in tremendously capable hands.”

About 700 teachers from across the province gathered in Vancouver last weekend for the 109th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCTF. The AGM is the largest of three governance bodies that direct the union on behalf of BC’s 51,000 public school teachers.

Delegates elected new members of the BCTF Executive Committee, including First Vice-President Robin Tosczak and Second Vice-President Winona Waldron, both from the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association. They also elected five new Members-at-Large on the Executive Committee, including:

Shannon Bowsfield from the Mission Teachers’ Union

Adrienne Demers from the Fernie Teachers’ Association

Mary Lawrence from the Prince George Teachers’ Association

Frano Marsic from the Richmond Teachers’ Association

David Peterson from the Nechako Teachers’ Association.

Next school year, these newly elected teachers will join the following currently sitting Executive Committee members: