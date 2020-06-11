BC Transit, the Town of Princeton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are announcing a service delivery change, effective January 6, 2025.

Riders will be able to monitor Route 50 Penticton/Princeton in real time, using the Transit App. This change will make it easier for those travelling between Princeton and Penticton.

As well, starting January 6, 2025, Umo will be available for all Princeton Local service and Route 50 Princeton/Penticton.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.