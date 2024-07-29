Today, BC United leader Kevin Falcon committed to ending the NDP’s failed drug policies and pledged to make a dramatic shift in drug policies in order to fix the drug crisis across British Columbia, and in the Okanagan specifically.

Highlights of BC United’s plan to fix the drug crisis in the Okanagan:

1. Addictions Treatment Centre: BC United will build a mental health and addictions treatment centre in Kelowna, with up to 100 complex care beds, modelled on the Red Fish Healing Centre at Riverview. A differentiating feature, however, is the centre will provide stays of up to two years to ensure success in treating both the addiction and underlying trauma issues.

2. Involuntary Treatment: BC United will immediately introduce legislation allowing the limited use of involuntary treatment to keep our most vulnerable youth and adults at risk of harm to themselves or others safe at modernized addictions treatment centres with 24/7 psychiatric and medical supports.

3. Ditch decriminalization: BC United will put an immediate end to David Eby’s reckless decriminalization experiment.

“When people want treatment, they need it immediately. Recovery can lift people from social isolation, poverty, and self-destruction – while helping them rebuild careers and restore relationships with their friends and families,” said BC United leader Kevin Falcon. “A BC United government will ensure that people who need treatment are able to receive compassionate treatment when they need it, but when they cannot make that decision for themselves, we need to ensure we have tools to keep residents safe through the use of involuntary treatment.”

The proposed addictions treatment centre will provide high-quality, specialized care for individuals with complex mental health and addiction needs, ensuring people in the Okanagan do not have to travel far to receive the care they require.

“Innovative models like the Red Fish Healing Centre treat patients with severe and complex mental health and addictions in a caring and compassionate way,” said BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission, Renee Merrifield. “The Red Fish Healing Centre project was started by a BC United government, and it is exactly the type of facility we need in the Okanagan – and across different regions in B.C. – to ensure we get people the help they need.”

This initiative is part of our broader commitment to make mental health and addiction services free and accessible across B.C. Recognizing that some individuals require involuntary care to protect their health and safety, our plan includes provisions for compassionate, involuntary treatment with 24/7 psychiatric and medical support. Recovery is possible when we provide the right support at the right time.

“It is clear when I listen to people at the doors and in the community that we need treatment options for people with complex mental health and addictions issues right here in the Okanagan, and throughout the entire province,” said BC United MLA candidate for Kelowna Centre, Dr. Michael Humer. “As a thoracic surgeon who spent many years taking care of lung cancer patients, I know first-hand the perils and challenges involved with addictive substances. While we need to keep at-risk people safe, easier access to dangerous illicit drugs is simply not the answer – we must prioritize compassionate treatment and recovery.”

BC United’s plan ensures that when people seek help, they can find it immediately and close to home. The City of Kelowna has been advocating for an additional complex care centre, similar to the Red Fish Healing Centre, and has offered a municipal land contribution for a new purpose-built complex care facility.

This commitment to addressing the drug crisis in the Okanagan builds on BC United’s comprehensive "Better is Possible" mental health and addictions plan announced on February 2, 2023. By building on initiatives such as eliminating user fees for treatment, establishing regional recovery communities, providing on-demand treatment options, and integrating corrections and rehabilitation with therapeutic support, BC United will create a recovery-oriented system of care across British Columbia. For more details, please refer to the original news release and Better is Possible backgrounder.