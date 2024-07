On Wednseday July 31st BC United Leader, and Leader of the B.C Official Opposition, Kevin Falcon will host a town hall meeting at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

Doors will open at 6pm, with Mr. Falcon delivering remarks at 6:30pm, followed by a town hall style Q&A

This town hall will give residents a chance to hear directly from Kevin Falcon on his ideas to fix BC.

The public are encouraged to attend and bring their provincial questions and concerns.