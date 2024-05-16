BC United MLA for Kelowna Mission Renee Merrifield has announced she wont be seeking re-election in the October 19, 2024 provincial election.

Merrifield posting to X, formerly Twitter, with the announcement. The post says she is instead choosing to dedicate more time to her housing development company, Troika.

Merrifield was first elected as MLA for Kelowna-Mission in 2020 and currently serves as the Shadow Minister for Environment & Climate Change, Technology & Innovation.



She also served as the Official Opposition Critic for Health.

