After a vote was conducted with coaches and general managers from the 21 BCHL teams, the league has announced the initial rosters for the 2025 All-Star Tournament and Skills Competition Jan. 18 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm.

Each team has one skater represented on the initial roster, plus an additional two goaltenders were selected from each conference.

The rosters will eventually be split into four teams of six skaters and one goaltender and will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament.

Coastal Conference roster

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Brady McIsaac F Alberni Valley Bulldogs Colin Winn G Chilliwack Chiefs Mateo Mrsic F Coquitlam Express Sam Frandina D Cowichan Valley Capitals Luca Primerano F Langley Rivermen Ryan Schelling F Nanaimo Clippers Joel Plante F Powell River Kings Christian Maro F Prince George Spruce Kings Skogen Schrott F Surrey Eagles Brady Kudrick F Victoria Grizzlies Oliver Auyeung-Ashton G Victoria Grizzlies Chase Pirtle F

Interior Conference roster

Team Name Position Blackfalds Bulldogs Alexander Dimitriadis F Brooks Bandits Johnny Hicks G Brooks Bandits Parker Lalonde F Cranbrook Bucks Bryce Sookro D Okotoks Oilers Jackson Rowland F Penticton Vees Conyr Hellyer F Salmon Arm Silverbacks Andrew Ballantyne G Salmon Arm Silverbacks Maddux Martin F Sherwood Park Crusaders Jeremy Loranger F Spruce Grove Saints Josh Polak F Trail Smoke Eaters Jason Stefanek F Vernon Vipers Marko Stojkov D West Kelowna Warriors Jackson Kyrkostas F

The remaining three roster spots will be decided by a fan vote until Wednesday, Dec. 4.The fan vote will not be separated by conference. The three players with the most votes will receive the final spots.