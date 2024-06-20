The BC Hockey League has announced the 54-game regular season schedule for the 2024/25 season, beginning on Friday, September 20th as the Warriors travel to Cranbrook to take on the Bucks.

The Warriors home-opener falls a week later as the Warriors host the visiting Vernon Vipers at Royal Lepage Place on Friday, September 27th.

For the first time in BCHL history, the league now includes five teams from Alberta, joining the BCHL’s Interior Conference. The Warriors will play nine Regular Season games in Alberta. The new league configuration will include 21 teams spanning from Vancouver Island to Alberta, with the top four teams from each division qualifying for the playoffs.

Coastal Conference Interior Conference Coastal West Coastal East Interior West Interior East Alberni Valley Chilliwack Penticton Blackfalds Cowichan Valley Coquitlam Salmon Arm Brooks Nanaimo Langley Trail Cranbrook Powell River Prince George Vernon Okotoks Victoria Surrey West Kelowna Sherwood Park Spruce Grove

“We are pleased with the home schedule for the upcoming season. It welcomes the opportunity for big promotional nights and large crowds in Royal Lepage Place.” said Warriors President Chris Laurie. “Mixing in the Alberta teams will be a nice addition”.

The Warriors Home schedule features primarily weekend games with 23 Friday/Saturday games, 1 Sunday game, 1 Tuesday game, and 1 Wednesday game. The Warriors Christmas break will begin Sunday Dec 15th with the Warriors returning to action in Cranbrook on Dec 27th.



Key Schedule Dates:



Friday, September 20th @ Cranbrook Bucks– Regular Season Begins

Friday, September 27th vs. Vernon Vipers- Home Opener

December 14th vs. Penticton Vees – Final Game Before Holiday Break

Friday, December 27th @ Cranbrook Bucks – Return From Holiday Break

Saturday, March 29th vs. Trail Smokeeaters – Final Regular Season game

For a full version of the 2024/25 schedule, click West Kelowna Warriors Schedule All Months 2024-25 Regular Season | West Kelowna Warriors

