The BCHL has announced the participants for the league’s Skills Competition.

The skills competition kicks off the league’s All-Star events on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Each skater will take part in one of four skill drills, with all players and goaltenders will participate in the breakaway relay to finish the event.

The participants are:

Fastest Skater

Sam Frandina (Coquitlam)

Roenick Jodoin (Salmon Arm)

Jackson Kyrkostas (West Kelowna)

Cole Lonsdale (Nanaimo)

Maddux Martin (Salmon Arm)

Jason Stefanek (Trail)

Agility/Passing

Brock Cummings (Prince George)

Alexander Dimitriadis (Sherwood Park)

Conyr Hellyer (Penticton)

Jeremy Loranger (Sherwood Park)

Mateo Mrsic (Chilliwack)

Jackson Rowland (Okotoks)

Hardest Shot

Calvin Beard (Powell River)

Luca Primerano (Cowichan Valley)

Bryce Sookro (Cranbrook)

Marko Stojkov (Vernon)

Caden Tremblay (Alberni Valley)

Accuracy Shooting

Sihwan Kim (Surrey)

Parker Lalonde (Brooks)

Lucas Lemieux (Trail)

Brady McIsaac (Alberni Valley)

Chase Pirtle (Victoria)

Josh Polak (Spruce Grove)

Ryan Schelling (Langley)

Breakaway Relay Goalie Competition