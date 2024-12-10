The BCHL has announced the rosters for the 2025 Top Prospects Game on Jan. 17 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, B.C. as part of All-Star Weekend.
The game is for the top NHL Draft eligible players in the league, plus 16 and 17-year-old draft prospects. Selections were made through a poll of the 21 team coaches and general managers
Players listed by Central Scouting on their Players to Watch list from October received automatic entries, while players who are already drafted, as well as 2004-born athletes who are no longer draft eligible, were not considered for the team. The two rosters are split between Coastal Conference and Interior Conference players.
Coastal Conference roster
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Team
|
NCAA School
|
G
|
Sebastian Gatto
|
Chilliwack Chiefs
|
–
|
G
|
Eric Young
|
Coquitlam Express
|
–
|
D
|
Andrew Brown
|
Nanaimo Clippers
|
St. Lawrence
|
D
|
Camden Charron
|
Cowichan Valley Capitals
|
Army
|
D
|
Daniel D’Alessandro
|
Victoria Grizzlies
|
Princeton
|
D
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Powell River Kings
|
–
|
D
|
Gabriel Guilbault
|
Langley Rivermen
|
Quinnipiac
|
D
|
Caden Tremblay
|
Alberni Valley Bulldogs
|
–
|
F
|
Wyatt Blace
|
Alberni Valley Bulldogs
|
Dartmouth
|
F
|
Cameron Caron
|
Surrey Eagles
|
Northeastern
|
F
|
Chase Hull
|
Nanaimo Clippers
|
Penn State
|
F
|
Caleb Malhotra
|
Chilliwack Chiefs
|
Boston University
|
F
|
Ethan Merner
|
Langley Rivermen
|
Merrimack
|
F
|
Brady Milburn
|
Chilliwack Chiefs
|
Denver
|
F
|
Chase Pirtle
|
Victoria Grizzlies
|
Cornell
|
F
|
Tobias Pitka
|
Victoria Grizzlies
|
Boston College
|
F
|
Joel Plante
|
Nanaimo Clippers
|
Nebraska-Omaha
|
F
|
Hayden Russell
|
Cowichan Valley Capitals
|
Holy Cross
|
F
|
Skogen Schrott
|
Prince George Spruce Kings
|
Michigan Tech
|
F
|
Thomas Zocco
|
Coquitlam Express
|
Merrimack
Interior Conference roster
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Team
|
NCAA School
|
G
|
Jaden Cholette*
|
Cranbrook Bucks
|
–
|
G
|
Johnny Hicks
|
Brooks Bandits
|
Tennessee State
|
D
|
John Alex Banks
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Massachusetts
|
D
|
Jude Brady
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Penn State
|
D
|
Cooper Cleaves*
|
Vernon Vipers
|
Dartmouth
|
D
|
Lucas Lemieux
|
Trail Smoke Eaters
|
Rensselaer
|
D
|
Ben MacBeath
|
Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|
Denver
|
D
|
Zach Nyman
|
Penticton Vees
|
Michigan
|
F
|
Poul Andersen*
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Maine
|
F
|
Christian Chouha
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Princeton
|
F
|
Kale Dach*
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Penn State
|
F
|
Kaslo Ferner
|
Cranbrook Bucks
|
Vermont
|
F
|
Nathan Free
|
Brooks Bandits
|
Penn State
|
F
|
Max Heise*
|
Penticton Vees
|
Michigan State
|
F
|
Dylan Krayer
|
West Kelowna Warriors
|
Arizona State
|
F
|
Jeremy Loranger*
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Nebraska-Omaha
|
F
|
Maddux Martin
|
Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|
Merrimack
|
F
|
Eli McKamey
|
Penticton Vees
|
North Dakota
|
F
|
Malachi McKinnon
|
Sherwood Park Crusaders
|
Maine
|
F
|
Josh Polak
|
Spruce Grove Saints
|
–
*Players received automatic entries due to being listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list