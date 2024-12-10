The BCHL has announced the rosters for the 2025 Top Prospects Game on Jan. 17 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, B.C. as part of All-Star Weekend.

The game is for the top NHL Draft eligible players in the league, plus 16 and 17-year-old draft prospects. Selections were made through a poll of the 21 team coaches and general managers

Players listed by Central Scouting on their Players to Watch list from October received automatic entries, while players who are already drafted, as well as 2004-born athletes who are no longer draft eligible, were not considered for the team. The two rosters are split between Coastal Conference and Interior Conference players.

Coastal Conference roster

Pos. Name Team NCAA School G Sebastian Gatto Chilliwack Chiefs – G Eric Young Coquitlam Express – D Andrew Brown Nanaimo Clippers St. Lawrence D Camden Charron Cowichan Valley Capitals Army D Daniel D’Alessandro Victoria Grizzlies Princeton D Wyatt Davis Powell River Kings – D Gabriel Guilbault Langley Rivermen Quinnipiac D Caden Tremblay Alberni Valley Bulldogs – F Wyatt Blace Alberni Valley Bulldogs Dartmouth F Cameron Caron Surrey Eagles Northeastern F Chase Hull Nanaimo Clippers Penn State F Caleb Malhotra Chilliwack Chiefs Boston University F Ethan Merner Langley Rivermen Merrimack F Brady Milburn Chilliwack Chiefs Denver F Chase Pirtle Victoria Grizzlies Cornell F Tobias Pitka Victoria Grizzlies Boston College F Joel Plante Nanaimo Clippers Nebraska-Omaha F Hayden Russell Cowichan Valley Capitals Holy Cross F Skogen Schrott Prince George Spruce Kings Michigan Tech F Thomas Zocco Coquitlam Express Merrimack

Interior Conference roster

Pos. Name Team NCAA School G Jaden Cholette* Cranbrook Bucks – G Johnny Hicks Brooks Bandits Tennessee State D John Alex Banks Sherwood Park Crusaders Massachusetts D Jude Brady Sherwood Park Crusaders Penn State D Cooper Cleaves* Vernon Vipers Dartmouth D Lucas Lemieux Trail Smoke Eaters Rensselaer D Ben MacBeath Salmon Arm Silverbacks Denver D Zach Nyman Penticton Vees Michigan F Poul Andersen* Sherwood Park Crusaders Maine F Christian Chouha Sherwood Park Crusaders Princeton F Kale Dach* Sherwood Park Crusaders Penn State F Kaslo Ferner Cranbrook Bucks Vermont F Nathan Free Brooks Bandits Penn State F Max Heise* Penticton Vees Michigan State F Dylan Krayer West Kelowna Warriors Arizona State F Jeremy Loranger* Sherwood Park Crusaders Nebraska-Omaha F Maddux Martin Salmon Arm Silverbacks Merrimack F Eli McKamey Penticton Vees North Dakota F Malachi McKinnon Sherwood Park Crusaders Maine F Josh Polak Spruce Grove Saints –

*Players received automatic entries due to being listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list