BC Highway Patrol has just finished a month-long effort to persuade drivers to Slow Down and Move Over when they see an emergency vehicle, road maintenance vehicle, or any official vehicle with flashing lights stopped at the side of a BC Highway.

BC Highway Patrol conducted multiple targeted operations throughout the province in February to make highways more secure for emergency responders and maintenance workers – ensuring they safely end their shift and return home to their loved ones, said Superintendent Mike Coyle with BC Highway Patrol. More than 450 tickets were written province-wide, but the real point was education and awareness.

The Slow Down Move Over campaign reinforces Section 47.02 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations which requires that all drivers reduce their speed and move into the furthest lane of traffic away from stopped vehicles (if possible) with flashing red, blue, or yellow lights. The law is in effect when you see any of the following:

Police, fire and ambulance;

Construction vehicles;

Tow trucks;

Utility and maintenance vehicles.

In the Fraser Valley, BC Highway Patrol issued 50 tickets for people who failed to slow down and move over, but in many cases, warnings and pamphlets were handed out instead of tickets.

In Cranbrook, BC Highway Patrol partnered with Elk Valley RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service, highway workers, and the Sparwood Fire Department with a convoy of 17 vehicles to get the message to the motoring public.

Now that the campaign is over, BC Highway Patrol encourages all drivers to continue following the 70/40 rule:

When the normal speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, drivers must slow down to 70 km/h or less;

When the normal speed limit is below 80 km/h, drivers must slow down to 40 km/h or less.

Lets all do our part to keep our emergency, road maintenance and official vehicle workers safe at the roadside.

Drivers who fail to obey the law can face a $173 violation ticket.