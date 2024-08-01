PlayNow is asking all players to update their account passwords after a recent incident, involving passwords stolen from other companies’ sites, impacted a small percentage of our account base.

On July 24, 2024, PlayNow detected a suspiciously high volume of traffic on the site. After reviewing the data, PlayNow identified the traffic was the result of “credential stuffing” – where criminals attempt to access player accounts using email addresses and passwords previously exposed or stolen from other companies. Credential stuffing works on the premise that people often use the same user ID and password across multiple websites.

“This is a deeply concerning incident and a cautionary tale for everyone with multiple online accounts,” says Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we have found no evidence that our systems have been compromised, or that player login information was stolen from our systems.”

Immediately after determining this had taken place, PlayNow notified impacted players that their accounts had been locked due to suspicious activity and took measures to block the suspicious traffic. PlayNow continues to investigate the matter. The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C., the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, the Manitoba Ombudsman’s Office, the Liquor & Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner and RCMP have all been notified.

As a precautionary measure, we are advising all PlayNow players to change their passwords to enhance their account security. Players should also take this opportunity to ensure they are not using the same passwords for other websites, and that their passwords are not easy to guess.

“Integrity and security are at the core of our business and our games,” added Davis. “We are committed to continuing our ongoing evaluation and enhancement of PlayNow security controls to maintain the safety of our players’ information going forward.”

BCLC operates PlayNow in British Columbia, and in Saskatchewan and Manitoba in partnership with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.