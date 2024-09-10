In the fall, bears develop an insatiable appetite and may take greater risks to access unnatural food sources than they normally would. This phase in their life cycle is called hyperphagia, and bears are looking for around 20,000 calories a day to build fat stores for the winter.
When they find food in residential areas, they can become conditioned to human presence and lose their natural fear of us. This is dangerous both for the bears and for humans. To help keep your community and local wildlife safe, it is critical to manage garbage and other bear attractants around the home.
Other bear attractants around the home that also need management include:
Not all wildlife encounters need to be reported to the Conservation Officer Service (COS) but, there are some situations that can escalate and become a public safety concern if not reported. Reports can be made by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 or using the online form at forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.
It is important to contact the COS if you see a bear, cougar, coyote, or wolf doing any of the following:
If you have any questions, please email rdos@wildsafebc.com or call 778-531-8040. For more information on managing wildlife attractants and reducing wildlife conflict, please visit wildsafebc.com.