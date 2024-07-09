A heat warning is in effect for the Southern Interior, including Vernon and the North Okanagan. Environment and Climate Change Canada has stated that hot conditions will continue through Wednesday.

Between Monday and Wednesday, forecasted daytime highs are expected to range between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows expected to remain in the range of 20 degrees Celsius.

The City has been working closely with community partners to identify resources and practical ways to assist those who may be more vulnerable or negatively impacted by the prolonged increased temperatures. Service providers and outreach teams will be assisting individuals who are unhoused by offering bottles of water and information about where to find shade, access to public facilities during the day, and additional water resources.

The City is reminding residents and visitors of places they can go to escape the heat, cool down, and stay hydrated. A number of public facilities are open for use and publicly accessible drinking water sources are available throughout the community.

Indoor public facilities

The following locations are available for public access during regular operating hours. Links to their websites to find hours of operation are available below.

· Public walking at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Avenue): gvrec.ca

· Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre (3310 37th Avenue): gvrec.ca

· Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch (2800 30th Avenue): orl.bc.ca

Drinking water and washrooms

Throughout the City of Vernon there are several locations where you can find public access to drinking water. For information and a map of the locations, please visit www.vernon.ca/drinkingwater.

For additional information and heat safety tips, visit vernon.ca/news or vernon.ca/heatpreparedness.