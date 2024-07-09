With Environment Canada predicting sustained high temperatures in the Okanagan for the next several days, the City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, staying cool and to check in on neighbours.

“We’re encouraging everyone to take precautions and be aware of the dangers posed by the high temperatures,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Simple steps can make a big difference. Please drink plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off.”City facilities that are open:

· South Okanagan Events Centre walking track (835 Eckhart Avenue) will be open between 10 am to 4 pm

· Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 am to 7 pm

· Penticton Public Library (785 Main Street) will be open 9:30 am to 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm on Tuesday and Thursday

· Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 am to 8 pm

· City Hall (171 Main Street): Open 9 am to 4 pm.

The provincial government also has a detailed plan here on how to prepare and cope with the higher temperatures.For water access, the City is also reminding residents and visitors that there are publicly accessible water sources available. A map of the locations can be found here. Bylaw Service officers will have bottled water for those needing a cool drink. The BC SPCA has tips for summer pet safety during the hot weather hereAnd here’s 10 ideas on how you can beat the heat in Penticton