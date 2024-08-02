Improvements to Becker Bike Park are now complete! The park will be open for residents and visitors to enjoy beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday August 2.

The new park features include world-class paved pumptrack, (inclusive and suitable for small wheels such as skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, and rollerblades) a dirt jump zone with progression-focused jump lines ranging from beginner to expert, a drop zone with three drop lines for intermediate to expert riders, and improvements and additions to the trail network.

This project is a significant part of the City’s Parks Master Plan and is included in the Rolling 5 Year Infrastructure Program 2023-2027. It also supports Tourism Vernon’s Five-Year Strategy, which emphasizes mountain biking and trails as key sectors.

“This modern mountain bike skills park offers fantastic new amenities for both residents and visitors, enhancing Vernon’s appeal as a top destination for outdoor activities,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We are grateful for the financial support from the Province of British Columbia and the collaborative efforts of the North Okanagan Cycling Society and our dedicated City staff. Together, we’ve created a safe, fun, and progressive facility that will benefit our community for years to come.”

The project received support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport through a $500,000 grant from the Destination Development Fund.

“Our government is proud to support the tourism sector and visitors who travel throughout the province,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “By supporting tourism infrastructure projects like Becker Bike Park, we are increasing community vibrancy for locals and visitors and ensuring riders have an inclusive, world-class experience."

Local advocacy and involvement were crucial to the realization of this project. The North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) played a key role, from presenting to City Council to developing conceptual plans in collaboration with the project team. NOCS youth were also involved in the construction of one of the trails.

“Our youth have been eagerly anticipating this bike park, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition. Designed for everyone, we anticipate it will be enjoyed by all ages,” said Julie Melanson, Executive Director of NOCS. “The involvement of the youth in the build through a trail day was particularly rewarding, allowing them to be part of the process and making the project even more special.”

The project costs totalled to $1,062,000 and included work to improve the storm infrastructure to protect the existing infrastructure and the new bike facilities.

The addition of a bike skills park to Becker Park was a multi-phased project, first beginning with the construction of Phase 1 in 2018. The completion of the construction signifies the opening of Phase 2, which builds upon the success of Phase 1.

An event celebrating the completion of Becker Bike Park will be announced in the coming weeks.