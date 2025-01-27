Fears of explosives in a van parked across two lanes of the William R. Bennet Bridge will have it closed for several hours.

Kelowna RCMP said they responded to a man in crisis just before 4 a.m. after he parked a van across the eastbound lanes.

Mounties closed the key corridor in both directions as they said the Explosive Disposal Unit needed to be called in from the Lower Mainland to ensure the vehicle can be safely removed. This could take several hours.

"Once we deem the vehicle is safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

Officers beleive the man started a fire in the vehicle before he was taken into custody.