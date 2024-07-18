Downtown Kelowna Association’s 2024 Block Party will fill four blocks of Bernard Avenue from Kerry Park to St. Paul Street this Saturday, July 20 with family-friendly activities, art, food, shopping and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at downtownkelowna.com.

The Block Party will extend the summer-long Meet me on Bernard initiative by two additional blocks to help host festivities for the day. The 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.



A section of Pandosy Street will be closed between the rear laneways on either side of Bernard Avenue to help accommodate the event, the through roads at Water Street and Ellis Street will remain open.



Parking will be prohibited along the 400 & 500 blocks of Bernard Ave and along the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Pandosy Street as of 5 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Courtesy tows to the City Hall Parking Lot have been arranged for any vehicles left in the prohibited zone.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.



Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking or carpooling.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

