Help Spread Holiday Cheer with BGC Okanagan’s Adopt-a-Family Program

As the holiday season draws near, BGC Okanagan is calling on the community to rally together to support local families in need through its annual Adopt-a-Family program.

This year, with inflation continuing to affect the cost of everything from groceries to housing, many BGC Okanagan Club families are struggling to make ends meet. The Adopt-a-Family program provides essential food and gifts to ensure that everyone can experience the warmth and joy of the holidays.

“For many families, the holiday season can be overwhelming,” said Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator for BGC Okanagan. “Through Adopt-a-Family, we are not just delivering food and gifts—we’re delivering moments of joy and peace of mind. It’s about showing families that they are not alone and that their community stands behind them, especially when times are tough.”

This year, BGC Okanagan is aiming to raise $30,000 to support over 200 Club families with holiday hampers. Thanks to a generous $5,000 donation from Sentes Automotive, the organization is off to a strong start, but more help is needed to reach this ambitious goal and ensure no family is left behind.

A family who previously received a hamper shared how much it meant to them: “This support made all the difference for us. The holidays are always hard, but this year felt impossible. When we received the hamper, it wasn’t just about the food or gifts—it was about feeling like someone cared. Our kids were able to experience the magic of the season, and for that, we are so incredibly grateful.”

How You Can Make a Difference:

1. Sponsor a Family’s Hamper: Your donation ensures that a Club family will have a festive meal and gifts for their children this holiday season. Monetary donations go towards providing e-gift cards, allowing families to choose what they need most. Every dollar counts—donate what you can and know that even the smallest contribution makes a big difference. Or consider sponsoring:

1 Young Person ($150)

Small Family (2-3 people) ($300)

Medium Family (4-6 people) ($500)

Large Family (7+ people) ($800)

Donate today at www.bgco.ca/adoptabgcokanagafamilyclub