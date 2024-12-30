In communities across the Okanagan, the fight to prevent youth homelessness happens in unexpected places — including BGC Okanagan’s Drop-In programs.

These safe, welcoming spaces are doing more than providing a place for young people to spend time; they’re providing life-changing connections and opportunities.

For many youth facing challenges such as family instability, poverty, or mental health struggles, the first step toward a brighter future often begins with meeting a compassionate Drop-In program staff member. These professionals offer mentorship, stability, and a listening ear, often serving as the first line of support for youth facing barriers. The community can also play a role in this by donating to BGC Okanagan at bgco.ca to make a difference today.

“Sometimes, all it takes is one positive connection to change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” says Richelle Leckey of BGC Okanagan. “Our staff provide not only a safe environment but also encouragement, mentorship, and pathways to essential resources.”

BGC Okanagan’s Drop-In programs, located in Oliver, Osoyoos, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon, go beyond recreation. They engage youth in fun, educational, and skill-building activities designed to foster confidence, resilience, and independence. Whether it’s learning life skills, developing interpersonal relationships, or finding a sense of belonging among peers, these programs address critical factors that can help prevent youth homelessness.

“We know prevention is key,” adds Leckey. “By equipping young people with the tools and connections they need early on, we can reduce the risk of homelessness before it begins.”

The impact of these programs is clear, but ongoing support is crucial.

To sustain and expand its efforts, BGC Okanagan has launched the Prevent Youth Homelessness Campaign, so no young person faces homelessness.

A recent generous $50,000 donation from Dan Martell — an entrepreneur, thought leader, author, and coach — has brought BGC Okanagan closer to its $125,000 fundraising goal.

“This is about more than preventing homelessness,” says Martell. “It’s about giving young people hope, the tools to succeed, and the confidence to build a brighter future.”

Your support can make a difference. Donations to the Prevent Youth Homelessness Campaign can help sustain and expand vital programs. To donate or learn more, visit bgco.ca.