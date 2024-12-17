Nakiska Mountain Resort played host this past weekend to the thrilling Nor Am Ski Cross race series, attracting top athletes from across North America, Australia and Europe.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, the event featured a challenging track that tested the skill and resilience of the competitors, offering action-packed races that thrilled spectators and racers alike.

Over 40 athletes competed in this high-stakes event, with training taking place on Friday and races on both Saturday and Sunday. The course, renowned for its demanding features including wu-tangs, rollers, and banked turns, delivered exciting head-to-head action.

In the Women’s category, Big White Ski Club (BWSC) alumni and Okanagan Ski Team (OST) member Kael Oberlander claimed Silver on Saturday and took the top spot with a Gold on Sunday, showcasing exceptional speed and precision. The Men’s category saw an equally exciting performance with Finley Cashin making it to the Small Finals on both days finishing 8th on Saturday and 6th on Sunday. Finley is both BWSC and OST alumni, and a current member of University of Calgary Dino’s Alpine Ski Team plus a member of the Evolve Ski Cross Club.

Trevor Haaheim, Program Director of Big White Ski Club, praised the event and the performances of the athletes. "Nakiska always provides a world-class venue for ski cross, and this weekend was no exception," Haaheim said. "Both Kael and Finley pushed their limits and demonstrated the incredible talent that continues to come through the ranks in ski cross."

Ski Cross, a unique and adrenaline-fueled discipline, pits four racers against each other on a single course filled with jumps, rollers, and banked turns. It debuted as an Olympic event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games and has since become a cornerstone of winter sports excitement. Canada, with its rich history of success in the sport, remains a dominant force on the world stage. The Nor Am series is a critical development pathway for aspiring athletes aiming to join the elite ranks of the World Cup circuit.

Both the Big White Ski Resort and the Big White Ski Club have been a big part of the success in this sport, producing a number of Canadian Ski Cross Team members in recent years including: World Cup Canadian Team alumni Ian Deans, and Ned Ireland, as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist & 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist Kelsey Serwa.

Big White Ski Resort will be host to this year’s Teck Provincial Ski Cross Championships on the weekend of March 21st to March 23rd.