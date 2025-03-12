The Welcome to Paradise, FIS Para Snowboard World Championships returned to Big White Ski Resort’s TELUS Park from March 4-10, celebrating over a decade of the resort’s commitment to adaptive snowboarding.

With near-perfect weather conditions and a meticulously crafted course, the world’s top para snowboarders delivered an unforgettable week of competition.

“This week just adds to our legacy,” said Flynn Seddon, director of terrain parks and outdoor events at Big White Ski Resort. “Every year, the park and events crew step up to construct, execute, and deliver a world-class competition venue. Our terrain park builder Ben Tregillus, was truly challenged to create one of our best courses ever, and with the support of the park and events team, we made it happen.”

A demanding course tests the world’s best

The event featured snowboard cross (SBX), a fast-paced, head-to-head race on a dynamic course, and a 23-bank banked slalom, a test of precision through a winding series of turns. A new competition format, introduced this season, saw riders complete two qualification runs. The top four fastest advanced to head-to-head heats, with the first seed facing the fourth and the second seed taking on the third. The winners moved on to the grand final, while the remaining two competed in the small final for third place.

This year’s event also introduced a historic first—the debut of the team event in para snowboarding competition. This new format added an exciting element to the championships, further showcasing the sport’s growth and innovation at Big White.

Tyler Turner claims third straight world championship title

Canadian snowboarder Tyler Turner cemented his dominance in para snowboarding, winning gold in the men’s LL1 snowboard cross event—his third consecutive world title.

“It’s pretty freaking cool being in Canada for the World Championships,” Turner said in the FIS press release.

Turner reflected on the pressure of competing at home: “I’ve done it twice before, so I knew what it felt like, but actually getting it done is never easy. I knew if I rode my best, I could pull it off—and I did.

“Doing it at home is crazy,” said Turner in a statement to the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “My wife, my mom, my grandparents—none of them had ever seen me race before. To have that support and win here at Big White was an incredible experience.”

Turner, a three-time Para SBX Crystal Globe winner (2023, 2024, 2025) and a Beijing 2022 Paralympic gold medallist, finished ahead of Noah Elliott (USA) and Daichi Oguri (Japan) in the final.

China dominates the podium

China emerged as the top-performing nation at the 2025 FIS Para Snowboard World Championships, claiming 10 medals and three world titles. Team USA, the 2024/25 Nations Cup winner, earned five medals but no golds. Thanks to standout performances from Monika Kotzian and Anna Drobna, Poland secured third place in the overall standings with four medals, including one world title.

Big White earns praise for its world-class venue

Big White Ski Resort once again proved its reputation as a premier venue for para snowboarding, delivering a competition course that exceeded expectations.

“The level of both the banked slalom and snowboard cross courses was outstanding,” said Seddon. “There was pressure on the resort to provide a competitive venue at a world-class level, and everyone agreed that we delivered. The level of athleticism continues to rise, and it’s truly amazing to see what these athletes can accomplish.”

The weather conditions were near perfect, contributing to intense and highly competitive racing throughout the event.

Big White’s decade of para snowboarding support

Big White has been a leader in para snowboarding since 2012, consistently supporting and growing the sport. Over the years, the resort has hosted multiple World Cup and World Championship events, investing in athlete development and competition infrastructure.

“Big White stepped up to support para snowboarding back in 2012 and hasn’t looked back,” said Seddon. “Athletes from around the world see that commitment when they come to compete here. They love it.”

This dedication extends beyond competition. BC Snowboard and Canada Snowboard have built a strong partnership with Big White, ensuring amateur and para-sport development remains a priority.

What’s next for TELUS Park?

While maintaining a competitive venue for the public can be challenging, elements of the world championship build will remain in place at TELUS Park for future adaptive and freestyle training.

“We’re incorporating main runs into the world championship build thanks to the support of the event,” said Seddon. “While we can’t maintain the exact competition layout, the basic setup will remain for all to enjoy.”

Looking ahead

With another successful Welcome to Paradise, FIS Para Snowboard World Championships in the books, Big White continues to establish itself as a global hub for adaptive snowboarding. As the sport grows, the resort remains dedicated to pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and providing a world-class venue for athletes at every level.

For more information about Big White Ski Resort and upcoming events at TELUS Park, including the 26th annual Neil Edgeworth Memorial Banked Slalom, visit the event calendar.