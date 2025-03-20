This prestigious event, organized by the International Airlines Ski Federation (IASF), will bring over 450 participants from 30 airlines across 25 nations to compete and celebrate on the slopes of Big White for the first time since 2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome back the World Airlines Ski Championships,” said Michael J Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort. “Hosting this event in 2020 was an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to once again showcase our world-class terrain, renowned Okanagan Champagne Powder, and vibrant resort atmosphere to airline ski teams from around the globe.”

The WASC is a one-of-a-kind international competition exclusively for airline employees, bringing together aviation professionals from departments including flight operations, cabin crew, ground staff, and dispatch. The week-long event features four days of competition in Alpine Skiing (Slalom & Giant Slalom), Nordic Skiing (Sprint & Long Distance), and Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross). Big White Ski Resort first introduced Snowboard Cross (SBX) to WASC in 2020, and competitors are eager to take on the legendary course once again in 2027.

The World Airlines Ski Championships rotate annually between elite ski resorts worldwide, with some of the previous hosts including Tromsø (Norway), Lenzerheide (Switzerland), and Niseko (Japan). The return to Big White is a testament to the resort’s commitment to world-class events, top-tier racecourses, and a vibrant après-ski culture.

"Welcoming the World Airlines Ski Championships back to Big White is an incredible opportunity for our hospitality team to shine. Our staff is committed to delivering top-tier service, from seamless accommodations to exceptional dining and après experiences. We’re looking forward to hosting the WASC once again to show the world what makes Big White a truly special destination," said Trevor Hanna, Vice President of Hospitality.



In addition to the races, the event fosters a strong sense of camaraderie between airline teams through après-ski events, social gatherings, and celebrations of the global aviation and ski communities.

Big White Ski Resort looks forward to welcoming competitors, guests, and ski enthusiasts for what promises to be an unforgettable week of competition, connection, and world-class skiing. Stay tuned for more details as we prepare for WASC 2027.