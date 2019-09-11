BNA has officially announced what many have been whispering about for some time now – they’re opening up a new location in Penticton!

This latest addition to the BNA lineup will take up residence in a familiar building on Martin Street: the former Mule Nightclub, more recently home to Slackwater Brewing. Slackwater closed its taproom there in October of last year, and has found new life in a partnership with Parkside Brewery based in Port Moody, who continue to produce beloved Slackwater brews.

While BNA will not be brewing on site in Penticton, their production facilities in Kelowna and Vernon will supply the new spot with the great beer they’ve come to be known for.

“We’ve always been inspired by Penticton,” says Kyle Nixon, who founded BNA in 2015, alongside his wife Carolyn. “As a brewery, we hold Fest of Ale in such high regard and have a lot of respect for the folks who host it,” he continues, referencing the annual celebration of BC Craft Beer. “We’re so excited to pour our beer in a city that loves to drink it, and can’t wait to become a part of the amazing community.”

In addition to the beer, like its flagship location, the Penticton BNA will have a thoughtful food menu, comfortable gathering spaces, and yes – bowling lanes! BNA Burger, the brewpub’s hit smashburger concept, will also find a place at this new operation.

No opening date has been announced.