Concern over traffic changes at the Highway 97A and Highway 97B junction due to construction on the Bruhn Bridge has the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board of Directors urging drivers to use extra caution.

At the December 13, 2024, regular meeting, CSRD Directors discussed a letter was written by Allysa Hopkins, a Regional District of the North Okanagan Director. In the letter, Hopkins urged the province to consider changes to the intersection to improve safety.

New traffic measures, including a traffic light, have been installed at the junction of the two highways. However, changes to the passing lane layout on the hill going up Highway 97B have some directors speaking out.

“It’s extremely dangerous, the way they’ve got that set up,” said Vice-Chair Kevin Flynn, noting with snow and dirt on the roads, it is difficult for drivers to see the painted lines on the roadway. He advocated for additional signage in the area.

“I’ve already seen drivers going up the hill in the old passing lane, which is now the turning lane for traffic going in the opposite direction.”

Other Directors pointed to the numerous highway improvement projects within the CSRD, noting it is important for all drivers to be aware of road conditions and construction work across the region. They are encouraging drivers to take more time and care when travelling.

“I think we need a campaign to our residents and the community, just to pay attention,” said Director and Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson. “We can’t bubble wrap everyone, but we can definitely send a message that they can pay attention, drive defensively and leave more time.”

In response, the Board voted unanimously to have staff initiate a safe driving campaign on social media for residents across the CSRD.

As a reminder, the CSRD is not the agency in charge of roads or road maintenance. Within the CSRD’s Electoral Areas, all of the roads are the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit. If you have a concern or comment, please contact the relevant Provincial service maintenance contractor.

Drivers can also report a non-emergency problem with a Provincial highway at DriveBC.