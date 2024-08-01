Boats and helicopters don’t mix.

The BC Wildfire Service is conducting water bucketing operations with helicopters in the Two Mile and Swansea Point areas near Sicamous. Recreational boaters are making their job more difficult by boating where the helicopters are filling their buckets in Mara Lake.

We are asking all boaters to stay away from this area. If boaters see active helicopter traffic, please move along. Mara and Shuswap Lakes are very large, so there’s plenty of space to boat safely without disrupting firefighting efforts.