Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP is pleased to announce that it will begin rolling out its Body Worn Cameras to Frontline Police Officers beginning on March 10,2025.

This initiative is part of the RCMP’s modernization efforts and is now the National standard for all RCMP officers across the country.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras is a significant step forward in our efforts to build stronger relationships with the community. These cameras will provide an objective record of police interactions, help resolve complaints, and improves transparency in relation police and public interactions.” says Superintendent Beth McAndie.

The RCMP will equip all officers who have operational interactions with the public. This could include any frontline officers in contract and federal policing positions such as the RCMP Indigenous Policing Service. The body-worn cameras will be activated during law enforcement encounters, including traffic stops, arrests, and other situations where officers engage with the public.

The objectives of the body-worn camera project are:

Strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust

Resolving public complaints more quickly

Improving interactions between the public and police

Improving evidence gathering

The National initiative will see more than 10,000 cameras rolled-out across the country when rollout is complete. The RCMP estimates that the Body-Worn Cameras and Digital Evidence Management Services (DEMS) will cost approximately $3,000 per user each year.

The RCMP has established clear policies regarding the use, storage, and access to recorded footage, ensuring compliance with privacy laws and best practices. See link for more information on the RCMP’s Body-Worn Camera policy.

“We are excited to be rolling out this program within our community as we recognize the importance of trust between law enforcement and the public,” says Operations NCO Staff Sgt Bob Vatamaniuck. “By implementing body-worn cameras, we aim to reinforce our dedication to fair and professional policing.”

For more information about the body-worn camera program, community members are encouraged to visit the BCRCMP website.