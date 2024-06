At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2024 a female was located deceased on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park.

“Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroner Service are working together to identity the female and to determine the cause of death,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

No further information will be released at this time as it is an active investigation.