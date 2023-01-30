The body of an 18-year-old man who fell through ice on Shuswap Lake has been recovered.

Salmon Arm RMCP said efforts by the RCMP Dive Team and local Search and Rescue personnel found the man deceased in the late afternoon on Monday, Feb. 10.

The search started Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. when officers were called out to the ice between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point.

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services rushed to the scene.

With changing temperatures and unpredictable conditions, Mounties continue to urge the public to stay off all frozen lakes, stressing ice may appear stable but can quickly become hazardous, putting lives at risk.