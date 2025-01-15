Sherwood Park Crusaders forward Malachi McKinnon, Victoria Grizzlies forward Chase Pirtle and West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Bor Glavič have been named the B CHL 3 stars of the week.

3rd star of the week – Bor Glavič (G) – West Kelowna Warriors

In two starts last week, Glavič recorded a pair of wins while allowing only three goals, turning away 56 of the 59 shots that he faced, finishing with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in back-to-back wins.

The Slovenian netminder stopped 20 of 21 shots on Friday night in a 3-1 home win over the Okotoks Oilers and was named first star of the game. Glavič was back in net on Sunday where he made 36 saves in a 3-2 victory against the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

In four starts since joining the Warriors in late December, the 18-year-old has a perfect 4-0-0 record with a .934 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average.