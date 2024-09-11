A Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following a break and enter to a business on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, September 10th, shortly before 10 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a glass break alarm at a business in the 2400-block of 39th Ave in Vernon. Frontline officers attended the location and found someone had smashed the front window of the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing. Investigators obtained a description of the suspect who was located and arrested a short distance away.

The 49-year old Vernon man remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.