The Kokanee Bridge in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed for construction starting Monday, October 7, 2024. The bridge will reopen by end of day, Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The bridge closure will allow crews to complete concrete repairs and install new guardrails. Park users who wish to access the south side of Mission Creek Regional Park may detour via the soopalalie Trail across the Cottonwoods Bridge, adjacent to Ziprick Road.

Visitors are asked to obey signage and worker direction during construction.