August 25, 2024 at 2:45 PM

What you need to know

Recovery of the submerged semi-truck has been completed using dive teams and heavy tow trucks. The RCMP and BC Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate this fatal incident.



Boat traffic in the Sicamous Narrows is planned to resume at approximately 3 PM. Boaters are asked to use caution in and around the channel, as there may be some congestion until all boats can move through.



Two-way traffic along Trans-Canada Highway 1 is also planned to be re-opened at approximately 3 PM. Traffic control measures are in place with a 30 km/h speed limit. Please obey the directions of all traffic control personnel.



Short-term closures or single-lane alternating traffic may continue as bridge repairs are planned to begin on Monday. The repair process is expected to take several days. Check Drive BC for updates.

Environmental response

Multiple environmental and spill response agencies are on-site inspecting the extent of the contamination and working on clean-up plans. Numerous containment booms have been deployed to manage the diesel fuel spilled from the truck.



The Sicamous Beach Park remains closed to the public. Additional affected areas along the shoreline may also be closed off as needed. The public is asked to continue to stay away from these areas until clean-up can be completed.

The Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous extend thanks to the more than 15 agencies involved in the emergency response.

August 24, 2024 at 1:30 PM

What You Need to Know:

The Bruhn Bridge remains closed to traffic. There is currently no estimate on when traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway 1 at the bridge will resume.



Drive BC is reporting that a motor vehicle incident that took place on the Highway 97A detour route was cleared as of 12:20 PM. Traffic is now able to flow in both directions on Highway 97A. Expect delays due to additional traffic along this route.



The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and Shuswap Search and Rescue are on scene to monitor the area for public safety. An RCMP dive team is on its way to the scene.

Other closures

Boat traffic under the Bruhn Bridge in the Sicamous Channel is closed at this time due to the potential for debris to fall from the bridge above.



The Sicamous Beach Park and Sicamous Narrows have been closed to the public. Residents should continue to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.

Safety Assessments

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Environment will be conducting safety assessments today.



Interior Health has been alerted and says this incident does not appear to pose a significant risk to drinking water supplies in the area. There are no known drinking water intakes in the immediate area of the fuel spill.





The District of Sicamous municipal water intake is located in Mara Lake, a good distance away from the Sicamous Narrows. Interior Health has no concerns for the municipal water system due to this incident.

Statement issued from RCMP (Aug 24, 2024):

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 6:45 a.m., RCMP in Sicamous, BC, responded to a report of a single tractor trailer collision.

Initial investigation suggests the semi-trailer, which was traveling east, had driven off the Burhn Bridge, and down sixty feet into the river.

The driver, who is believed to the only occupant, has not yet been located. No other vehicles were involved.

Royal Marine, Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and the Fire Department remain on scene.

Due to the significant damage caused to the bridge deck, it will remain closed to traffic until it can be made safe.

Traffic is being rerouted from Highway 97A to the junction at 97B.