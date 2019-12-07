Council looks to ensure stable tax rates for residents over next several years.

As the District navigates cost pressures in areas such as policing, transit and infrastructure, Council is focused on balancing the need to address rising operational costs, continuing to improve and invest in existing services and infrastructure while minimizing the impact on taxpayers. The proposed budget outlines an increase of 6.45% on the municipal, policing and fire portion of taxes, reflecting Council’s commitment to meeting the District’s financial needs without placing excessive burdens on the community.

A 1% tax increase translates to approximately $223,000 in revenue. The impact of the proposed 6.45% property tax increase to Lake Country property owners would be approximately a $169 yearly increase (or $14 monthly increase) on a single-family home assessed at $930,000.

Get Involved!

It’s important for community members to be involved in the budget process and take the opportunity to discuss their thoughts with staff members. Budget details can be found at Let's Talk - Lake Country. Review the information and leave any questions/comments; staff will ensure that all feedback received from the community on the 2025 draft budget is relayed to Council prior to adoption of the five-year financial plan.

Plan to Participate!

Community Open Houses will be held:



January 28, George Elliot Secondary School, 5pm – 8pm

10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

February 6, Municipal Hall Council Chambers, 3pm – 6pm

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road



Please drop in to chat at either of the available dates. Staff are on hand to answer questions and discuss aspects about the proposed 2025 budget.

Important to note – aside from District official social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) – staff do not regularly monitor comments or conversations on external pages and groups.