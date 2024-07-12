Since July 2022, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has been a partner in research to test emergent early wildfire detection technology.

The SenseNet system uses interconnected fire and smoke detection sensors, gateways, and cameras to detect fires early. The data is then analyzed through Artificial Intelligence and early warnings are sent to firefighters via text or email.

This system complements existing fire notification methods and monitors conditions in Vernon's wildland interface 24/7. When VFRS receives a fire report, the cameras can triangulate the fire's position, helping firefighters locate it quickly.

The sensors are located in Vernon’s wildfire interface zones including: Predator Ridge, Eastside Road, Tronson Road and Foothills.

The partner-in-research phase of this project ends on August 1, 2024. After which, the hardware installed around the community will fall under the care and control of the City of Vernon. SenseNet will continue to support and upgrade the system as it continues to evolve.

“Early fire detection can make all the difference,” said Chief David Lind. “To date, we are pleased with how the SenseNet system has been operating and how it has aided in identifying fire incidents in early stages which allowed fire crews to respond more quickly and effectively. This technology gives firefighters the opportunity to start suppressing the fire while it is still manageable, potentially preventing larger, more destructive fires.”

“We know that successful wildfire resiliency begins with collaboration and partnerships,” says FireSmart Coordinator Wes Brassard. “The City of Vernon has created strong relationships with surrounding jurisdictions and organizations that have since adopted their own SenseNet programs.”

In the near future, in collaboration with the SenseNet system, VFRS intends to employ the use of a drone to assist with locating fires in off road, steep or difficult access locations.

It is important to remember that the SenseNet system is another tool in the tool kit and is not intended to replace traditional methods of reporting wildland fires. The public is still urged to report wildfires by calling the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. To report a fire in City limits, call 911.

VFRS remains committed to exploring new ways to integrate advanced technology into its operations. Future plans include expanding the sensor network and testing to see if it may be an effective tool in the City’s urban areas.

SenseNet Inc. financially supported this project, which was funded by and reported to the Federal Government of Canada, Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and Public Services and Procurement Canada, Science and Parliamentary Infrastructure Branch, Laboratories Canada.